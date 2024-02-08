Poison Shred Druid Endgame Build Guide Now Live

Poison Shred Druid

The Poison Shred Druid uses enhanced with to dash quickly between enemies while dishing out tons of damage. The bulk of our damage comes from scaling our with , , and . We further empower our damage by using to apply Poisoning to enemies and boost our Critical Strike Chance with and Critical Strike Damage with . Survival is guaranteed by taking advantage of to free-cast the Werebear skills and thus ensuring high uptimes of , , , and Fortified.

The Poison Shred Druid is fast, fierce, and fun - you'll be constantly weaving in and out of battle, dashing to key targets, grouping up hordes hellspawn, and dishing out the hurt with your poison damage. Out of all the Druid builds, this is the one you’ll want when you've "gotta go fast!" This build has a ton of flexibility, making it a great “Woof of All Trades” build for the player looking to customize their gameplay.