Poison Shred Druid Endgame Build Guide Now Live
Diablo IV
Posted
44 minutes ago
by
constvnt
Wowhead’s Poison Shred Druid Endgame Build Guide is now live! This highly active and engaging build features massive AoE damage, strong mobility, a horde of animal companions, and all the tankiness you would expect from Sanctuary’s resident toxic werewolf. Whether you’re looking to rip and tear your way through open-world content or knock out a Tier 90+ Nightmare Dungeon for your Season 3 Journey, this build has you covered.
Poison Shred Druid
The Poison Shred Druid uses enhanced with to dash quickly between enemies while dishing out tons of damage. The bulk of our damage comes from scaling our with , , and . We further empower our damage by using to apply Poisoning to enemies and boost our Critical Strike Chance with and Critical Strike Damage with . Survival is guaranteed by taking advantage of to free-cast the Werebear skills and thus ensuring high uptimes of , , , and Fortified.
Mine is Ursine Strength… and Bloodlust… and Companions… I AM BEARWOLF!
To learn more about the Poison Shred build, check out our Diablo 4 Poison Shred Druid Endgame Build Guide!
The Poison Shred Druid is fast, fierce, and fun - you'll be constantly weaving in and out of battle, dashing to key targets, grouping up hordes hellspawn, and dishing out the hurt with your poison damage. Out of all the Druid builds, this is the one you’ll want when you've "gotta go fast!" This build has a ton of flexibility, making it a great “Woof of All Trades” build for the player looking to customize their gameplay.
If you'd like to learn more about the Poison Shred Druid, be sure to check out the links below!
