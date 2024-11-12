This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Players Will No Longer Have to Actively Avoid Conduit Shrines in Diablo 4 Season 6
Diablo IV
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
Garmanoth
During this week's
Developer Update Livestream
, Blizzard discussed several changes coming to Diablo 4 in celebration of Season 6 as the we approach the midpoint of the season. Among the changes, players may be relieved to learn that the extremely underwhelming Artillery, Blast Wave, and Conduit Shrines will be reworked to massively improve their usefulness!
Developer Livestream Summary
According to Diablo 4 Lead Class Designer,
Adam Jackson
, " don't really scale too well, so Artillery, Blast Wave, and Conduit Shrines will now deal more damage and they're going to scale with you based on your level and your paragon level. As you level up and get stronger the Shrines will be getting more potent with you."
This change is long overdue, as players with the best builds don't receive much benefit from these Shrines in their current state - players have historically avoided the Conduit Shrine altogether, because its effect actively
lowers
overall damage potential. Once the above changes go live, players should no longer feel the need to tiptoe around these Shrines!
Diablo 4 Season 6 Overview
What are your thoughts on this change? Let us know what you're thinking by leaving a comment below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News