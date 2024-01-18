This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Players Will Be Able to Level Paragon Glyphs in Nightmare Vaults - Diablo 4 Season 3
Diablo IV
Posted
3 hr 9 min ago
by
silec
One of the new features coming in Season 3 are Vaults, a new type of dungeon where you fight against the Constructs with various traps scattered throughout. Blizzard has stated in their Developer Update Livestream that players will be able to level their Paragon Glyphs in the Nightmare version of Vaults.
Season 3 Developer Update Livestream Summary Diablo 4 Season 3 Overview
After completing a Nightmare Vault, players will be able to upgrade their Paragon Glyphs in a similar way to Nightmare Dungeons. We currently do not have information on how much Glyph experience the Vaults will yield but we will report on it as soon as the information becomes available.
Are you looking forward to the addition of Vaults in Season of the Construct? Let us know in the comments below!
Vaults in Season 3
1
Comment by
Basado
on 2024-01-18T16:57:20-06:00
Anyone else hated nightmare dungeons? One of the reasons I quit
1
