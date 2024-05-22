This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Plagued Corpse Explosion Minions Necromancer Endgame Guide Now Live for Diablo 4 Season 4
Diablo IV
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
Wowhead’s Plagued Corpse Explosion Minions Necromancer Endgame Build Guide is now live! The corpses of your enemies will just make more corpses with this build, ready to carry you deep into the endgame of Diablo 4 Season 4.
Plagued Corpse Explosion Minions Necromancer Endgame Build Guide
Plagued Corpse Explosion Minions Necromancer
Season 4 is finally bringing this build into the meta conversation. With reapers now spawning corpses efficiently, there are enough corpses to fuel this machine of massive explosions.
To learn more about the Plagued Corpse Explosion Minions Necromancer build for Season 4, check out our Diablo 4 Plagued Corpse Explosion Minions Necromancer Endgame Build Guide.
This build excels at all content. With the fix to reapers, and minions inheriting player stats, this build is a powerhouse of damage. With a strong frontline and great mobility, this build is an all-around exciting build to play.
To check out Wowhead's other new Diablo 4 endgame build guides for Season 4, look for the Rocket icon in the class menus above. If you'd like to learn more about the Plagued Corpse Explosion Minions Necromancer, be sure to check out the links below!
Plagued Corpse Explosion Minions Necromancer Overview and Skills Plagued Corpse Explosion Minions Necromancer Gear and Affixes Plagued Corpse Explosion Minions Necromancer Paragon
