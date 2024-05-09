This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Pit of Artificers Masterworking Material Drop Rates Increased While Grouped in Diablo 4 Season 4
Posted
16 minutes ago
by
Garmanoth
Blizzard has been tuned in to player feedback, and they've stated that they're committed to improving Diablo 4's endgame. Player feedback from those who tested the new
Pit of Artificers
coming in Season 4 was largely positive, but players noticed that the activity wasn't dropping
nearly
enough crafting materials for the
new Masterworking crafting system
.
On the PTR, The Pit dropped the same amount of crafting materials whether solo or in a group, but the player opening the dungeon received a slightly larger share of the spoils. Blizzard's intent behind this system was to ensure that solo players wouldn't feel obligated to join groups, and that seems reasonable at first glance.
However, not increasing the
total
crafting material yield when completing The Pit while grouped actually pushed players in the opposite direction - players were discouraged from running The Pit in groups unless they could complete the dungeon
three times
faster than they could have completed it solo. Thankfully, Blizzard appears to have listened to player feedback on this, and according to the recently released patch notes, the newly updated system is going to be much more straightforward: players opening The Pit now receive 100% of the crafting materials that they would have received solo while group members receive 50%.
Updated Pit Drop Rates While Grouped
Group Size
Opening Player
Group Members
Solo
100%
n/a
2 Players
66.66%
100%
33.33%
50%
3 Players
50%
100%
25%
50%
4 Players
40%
100%
20%
50%
The patch notes outline several other noteworthy changes that will have an impact: all monsters above level 100 have had their health increased, and Artillery and Blast Wave Shrines will no longer spawn in The Pit - likely a direct response to the community's loudly-voiced opinion that The Pit was far too easy on the PTR. Additionally, Murmuring Obols will now drop in The Pit, and the drop rates for the following items have been increased:
Updated Pit Crafting Material Drop Rates
Crafting Material
Dropped in Tier
Obducite
1-20
1-29
Ingolith
21-40
30-59
Neathiron
50%
60+
Blizzard is clearly listening to the community, and it's paying off - Season 4 looks like it's shaping up to be a real success.
Are you planning to plunge into The Pit alone or join a team to tackle it together? Let us know in the comments below!
Comment by
Soulcleave
on 2024-05-09T14:23:58-05:00
jesus. idk what they were thinking by making it drop less in a group. good that its resolved.
