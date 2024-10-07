This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
PC Players Can Toggle Run & Walk in Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 16 min ago
by
PopularTopular
As the release of Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred draws near, PC players will be happy to hear that they will be able to do something that has previously only been accessible to console players - they can now walk instead of run!
Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Patch Notes
User Interface and User Experience
A new key-binding has been added to change from run to walk.
While this might not be the most exciting addition to Diablo 4, it will no doubt add some flavor to the game for PC players.
What is your most anticipated new feature coming to Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Comment by
CedricDur
on 2024-10-07T11:41:20-05:00
Will they though? What is the use of roleplay walk in an arpg?
