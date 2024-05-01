This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
PC Gamer Interview Roundup - Season 4 Teasers, Pit Tuning, Elemental Surge Temper Adjusted
10 minutes ago
Jezartroz
Season 4 is on the way, and with it, interviews are ramping up between Blizzard and various outlets - we've summarized an interview with PC Gamer that covers tons of Season 4 info!
PC Gamer
was able to sit down with Blizzard and discuss the recent Diablo 4 Season 4 PTR, and they covered topics from the Iron Wolves reputation all the way to The Pit and the new Masterworking Crafting system. We've summarized the interview below for those who don't have time to read it in full - but for those interested, click the link below to read PC Gamer's interview!
PC Gamer Blizzard PTR Interview
To read the PC Gamer interview in full,
Click Here
!
The last reward from the
Iron Wolves reputation
grants a
Resplendent Spark
Special Seasonal-only Elixirs that are more powerful than normal, such as
Elixir of Momentum
, are confirmed by Blizzard to be debuting in Season 4
Blizzard teased expanding the item crafting systems and adding more tiers to The Pit in the future - but not during Season 4
"Visual noisiness and the amount of things you can spawn" have been reduced from the PTR
Blizzard says it found "some aspects of The Pit were a little bit too easy." As a result, monsters in The Pit will exceed level 199
The cost to imprint Legendary Aspects has been "substantially reduced" from PTR levels - and salvaging items rewards more
Veiled Crystal
than we last saw
The chance to fail Masterworking has been removed, at the cost of a "mildly increased amount of material requirements" for Masterworking costs
The
Elemental Surge
Tempering affix has been nerfed, and has been adjusted "to be a real number now" - it was fun while it lasted!
There have been no changes to Uniques - yet. Blizzard says it's "toying around" with the ability to Temper Unique items, or some other variant of crafting, in the future
