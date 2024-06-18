This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Path of Exile 2 Interview with Jonathan Rogers & jessirocks
Diablo IV
Posted
1 minute ago
by
Tharid
Thanks to Diablo 4 and
Last Epoch
, the last year has been a great one for ARPG fans worldwide. And if that wasn't enough, another ARPG giant plans to release its newest franchise iteration towards the end of 2024: Path of Exile 2, the new standalone game by Grinding Gear Games, will launch into Early Access very soon!
Heading up to PoE2's launch, we, together with Diablo content creator
jessirocks
, had the opportunity to sit down with Game Director Jonathan Rogers to talk everything Path of Exile 2 and provide brand-new info about the game to Wowhead's ARPG fans!
jessirocks on Twitch Path of Exile 2 on Steam
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News