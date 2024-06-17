This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Patch 1.4.3 Datamined Changes - Midseason Class Tuning, Paragon and Aspect Tweaks
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 35 min ago
by
Wowhead
We've been hard at work datamining all the new changes for Diablo 4's Patch 1.4.3! Take a look at the raw data we've gathered below.
Editor's Note:
This datamined information comes directly from the Diablo 4 client. While some of it may differ from what was described in patch notes, this is the current information live in Patch 1.4.3.
These changes may have already entered the game due to the nature of Blizzard's release process - while the items aren't necessarily new to this specific patch release, they are new to the latest comparison of patch changes.
Here are the datamined changes for build 1.4.3.54876, compared to 1.4.2.54753.
Korlic leaps at enemies, dealing 156% 175% damage and swings his weapons in a frenzy, dealing 58% damage per hit.
Talic spins in a whirlwind rapidly attacking enemies for 97% 117% damage.
Madawc upheaves the ground, dealing 292% 331% damage.
Flay the enemy, dealing 5% damage and inflicting 8% 9% Bleeding damage over 5 seconds.
Unleash a rapid flurry of blows, dealing 24% 26% damage with each pair of hits.
Lucky Hit: Your Core and Weapon Mastery skills have up to a 10% chance to make enemies Vulnerable for 2 seconds.
Increase your Thorns by 3%\. When enemies hit you, they take an additional 10% 15% of your Thorns as Bleeding damage over 5 seconds.
Dealing direct damage with a Two-Handed Bludgeoning, Two-Handed Slashing, or Dual Wielded weapons grants 10% 12%\ increased damage for 10 seconds.
Rapidly attack surrounding enemies for 17% 19% damage.
Increases the amount of Fortify you gain from all sources by 5%\]. ] and you gain 3% Damage Reduction while Fortified.
While in Werebear form, you receive 6%\ additional Healing from all sources. sources and gain 4%\ increased Maximum Life.
Casting an Earth Skill has a 30% 35% chance to trigger a free Storm Skill of the same category, and vice versa.
Deal 3% 5%\ increased damage to Distant enemies. Double this bonus if they are also Slowed, Stunned, Immobilized, or Knocked Back.
Storm Skills that you cast grant 1 Spirit and deal 20% 30%\ increased damage when damaging a Vulnerable, Immobilized or Slowed enemy.
When you remain in Werebear form for at least 24 20 seconds, your next non-Defensive Skill will Overpower.
Shapeshift into a Werebear and slam the ground, dealing 50% 88% damage to surrounding enemies.
When Shapeshifting into a new animal form, you deal 1%\ increased damage for 8 seconds, up to 6% 8%\.
Shapeshift into a Werewolf and perform an infectious bite against enemies in front of you, dealing 28% damage and applying an additional 23% 29% Poisoning damage over 6 seconds.
Critical Strikes with Werewolf Skills deal 7.5% 12% of their Base damage as Poisoning damage over 4 seconds.
Lucky Hit: Dealing direct damage to an enemy affected by a Trap Skill has up to a 25% chance to:
Unleash a flurry of stabs and slashes, striking enemies in front of you 4 times and dealing a total of 75% 94% damage to each.
While When entering Stealth and every second while Stealthed, you Heal for 4% 5% of your Maximum Life (66) per second. (83).
You gain 4% 6% Close Damage Reduction.
Impale an enemy with your blades, dealing 45% 54% damage and making them take 8%\ increased damage from you for 1.5 seconds. After 1.5 seconds the blades return to you, piercing enemies for 72% 86% damage.
You gain 3% Damage Reduction against Elites for each second you haven't taken damage from one, up to 40%. This bonus persists for 2 3 seconds after taking damage.
Lucky Hit: Your Frost Skills have up to a 10% chance to make your next cast of Ice Shards, Frozen Orb, or Blizzard consume no Mana and deal 45% 60%\ increased damage. Chance is doubled against Vulnerable enemies.
Your Burning effects deal 20%\ increased damage, and an additional 2% 4%\ per unique source of Burning you have applied to the enemy.
Critical Strikes with Shock Skills increase your Movement Speed by 3%\ 4%\+] for 3 4 seconds.
Enemies deal 5% 6% less damage for 5 seconds after being Critically Struck by your Shock Skills.
Your Fire Critical Strike Damage is increased by 25%\ against enemies above 50% Life. Your Fire Critical Strike Chance is increased by 5%\ 10%\+] against enemies below 50% Life.
You deal 6%\ increased damage, but take 3% 2%\ more damage.
A Barrier of ice forms around you for 6 seconds, absorbing 30% 25.0% of your Base Maximum Life (497) (0.25) in damage. While Ice Armor is active, 5% of your damage dealt is added to its Barrier.
You gain 15% 20% Damage Reduction while channeling.
Your Pyromancy Skills deal 3% 4%\ increased damage while you are Healthy.
Crackling Energy hits 1 additional enemy. Each time Crackling Energy hits an enemy, your Shock Skill Cooldowns are reduced by 0.1 seconds, increased to 0.25 0.35 seconds against Elites.
After casting Casting a Non-Basic Skill, you gain Skill grants 3%\ All Resistance and 1%\ 2%\+] Maximum Resistance to that Skill's element for 9 seconds.
After Freeze expires, enemies explode for 25% 30% of the damage you dealt to them while Frozen.
Close enemies take 15% 20%\ increased damage from your Shock Skills and deal 20% less damage to you. Critical Strikes increase these bonuses to 20%\ and 25%\ respectively for 3 seconds.
Every 1 second, you Heal for 0.3% 0.5% of your Maximum Life (5.0) (8.3) for each Nearby Burning enemy. Healing increased to 0.6% 2.0% from Bosses.
When Flay deals direct damage to an enemy, they take 10% 15%\ increased Bleeding damage from you for the next 3 seconds.
When Flay deals direct damage to an enemy, you gain 3% 4% Damage Reduction and 166 Thorns for 3 6 seconds. This stacks up to 4 5 times.
Flay has a 15% chance to make the enemy Vulnerable for 3 5 seconds. Double this chance when using a Two-Handed weapon.
While Call of the Ancients is active, gain 20%\ bonus Attack Speed and 20% 25%\ increased damage.
After using Whirlwind for 2 seconds, Whirlwind deals 30% 35%\ increased damage until it is cancelled.
Pulverize deals 30%\ increased Overpower Damage. Enemies Overpowered by Pulverize are Stunned for 3 seconds.
After Teleporting, you gain 30% Damage Reduction for 3 4 seconds.
After swapping weapons 6 5 times, gain \ Fortify.
Gain \%\ increased Fury Generation and 15% reduced Fury cost while all damage bonuses from the Walking Arsenal Key Passive are active.
Whirlwind leaves behind Dust Devils that deal \ \ damage to enemies in their path.
Lucky Hit: You have up to a \% chance to gain 20 Fury when Rend a Core Skill deals direct damage to at least one Bleeding enemy. Your Maximum Fury is increased by \.
Your Wolf Companions are now Werewolf Companions. Werewolf Companions deal \ \]%\ additional damage and can spread Rabies.
Trample now summons 6 Landslide pillars of earth during its duration that deal \ \]% normal damage. Trample is now also a Nature Magic and Earth Skill.
After killing an enemy with Shred, you gain 20 Spirit. Your Werewolf Skills deal \ \]%\ increased damage when cast above 50 Spirit.
Poison Creeper's active also casts Landslide in a circle around you. Earth Skills deal \ \]% increased damage to Poisoned enemies.
Each time that Bone Storm damages an enemy, gain a Barrier equal to \% of your Base Maximum Life for 10 seconds.
Your Sacrifice bonuses are increased by \ \]%.
Lucky Hit: Your Marksman Skills have up to a 25% chance to create an Arrow Storm at the enemy's location, dealing \ \ Physical damage over 3 seconds.
Your Arrow Storms deal \ \]% increased damage.
When you spend 100 75 Energy you release a cluster of exploding Stun Grenades that deal \ \ total Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1.00 seconds.
When you Evade or Shadow Step, you leave behind drop a cluster of exploding Stun Grenades that deal \ \ total Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1.00 second.
Twisting Blades orbit for a short time after they return to you, dealing \ \]% of Twisting Blades' return damage per hit.
Gain a free Dark Shroud shadow every 3 2 seconds when standing still. Each Dark Shroud shadow grants \% increased Damage Reduction.
Caltrops also throw a cluster of exploding Stun Grenades that deal \ \ total Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1.00 second.
Lucky Hit: Critical Strikes with Marksman Skills have up to a \% chance to grant a free Dark Shroud shadow.
Lucky Hit: Damaging a Vulnerable enemy has up to a 25% chance to create an Arrow Storm at the enemy's location , dealing \ \ Physical damage over 3 seconds.
Casting a Conjuration Skill grants you \ \]%\ Damage Reduction for 5 seconds.
The Avalanche Key Passive now applies to 1 2 additional cast. casts.
Unstable Currents has a \ \]% chance to cast an additional Shock Skill.
Meteorites fall around Meteor, dealing \ \]% of Meteor's damage on impact. Your Meteorites additionally Burn enemies they hit for 0 damage over 6 seconds.
Chain Lightning has a \% chance to chain 4 5 additional times.
Lucky Hit: When your Conjuration Skills hit you have up to a \% chance to gain +1 Rank to your Conjuration skills for 12 seconds. This can stack up to 3 5 times.
The Vyr's Mastery Key Passive also grants \%\ Damage Reduction for each Reduction, tripled while fighting a Close enemy, up to \%. enemy.
Damaging an Elite enemy grants you a Barrier absorbing up to \ damage for 10 seconds. This effect can only happen once every 30 20 seconds.
While at full Life, your Skills unleash a divine barrage dealing 98 195 damage.
Whirlwind explodes every 2 seconds and after it ends, dealing \ \]% of the Base damage dealt to surrounding enemies as Fire damage.
Fireball now bounces as it travels, exploding each time it hits the ground, but its explosion deals \ \]% less damage.
Lucky Hit: Up to a 20% chance to trigger a poison nova that applies 750 1,125 Poisoning damage over 5 seconds to enemies in the area.
Spending your Primary Resource reduces the Resource cost of your Skills and increases your damage by 10%\ for 3 seconds, up to 40% 50%\.
Blood Orbs grant 5%\ increased damage, up to 15% 30%\, for 5 seconds.
Lucky Hit: Nature Magic Skills have up to a 15% chance to entangle the enemy with vines, Immobilizing them for 2 seconds and Poisoning them for 120% 150%\ of the Base damage dealt over 4 seconds.
Blood Orbs Fortify you for 6.67% 10% of your Maximum Life (111). (166).
While standing in your Desecrated Ground, you deal 15% 20%\ increased Shadow damage.
You take 10% 15% reduced Physical damage from Vulnerable enemies.
When you Overpower an enemy, all damage they take from you is increased by 12% 15%\ for 5 seconds.
You gain 10% 15%\ Damage Reduction for 2 seconds after dropping a Stun Grenade.
When you cast an Agility Skill, you deal 10%\ increased damage and gain 9% 15%\ increased Energy Regeneration for 6 seconds.
You deal 2% 3%\ increased damage, up to 12% 18%\, for every Close Corpse.
Non-Basic and Non-Core Skills deal 15% 25%\ increased damage.
