Patch 1.4.0 New Class Changes Summary - Diablo 4 Season 4

Blizzard
Unique ItemsLidless Wall
- Unique Shield
Bloodless Scream
- Lucky Hit Chance increased from 5-25% to 15-30%.
- Unique Two-Handed Scythe
- Essence gain increased from 7-10 to 15-20.
Legendary AspectsAphotic Aspect
- Skeletal Priests empower your Skeletal Warriors' attacks to deal Shadow damage and have a 5%-20%
5%-15% chance to Stun enemies for 1.5 seconds.
Book of the Dead
Shadow Mages
- The second upgrade now has an additional Shadow Bolt fired every 3 attacks, down from 4.
Additional Shadow Bolt now occurs every 2nd attack after the second upgrade.
Bone Mages
- First Upgrade
- Previous - Reduce the Life cost of your Bone Mages' Attack from 15% to 10%. After being alive for 5 seconds, Bone mages deal 40% increased damage.
- Now - Bone Mages now cast Bone Splinters or Bone Spear every 6th attack if it is on your Action bar.
Bone Mages have a 25% chance to cast Bone Splinters or Bone Spear if it is on your equipped Skills.
SkillsDecompose
- Bonus Movement Speed duration increased from 5 to 8 seconds.
ParagonDominate
Glyph
- Bonus Overpower Damage per 5 Willpower reduced from 39.9% to 14.9% at Glyph level 21.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where Shadow and Bone Mages did not cast Blizzard when using the Coldbringer's Aspect.
- Fixed an issue where Skeleton Reapers had inconsistencies when targeting enemies.
- Fixed an issue where the Movement Speed bonus from Death's Approach was marked as multiplicative when it was additive.
- Fixed an issue where the Movement Speed bonus from the Corporeal Glyph would persist after unequipping the Glyph, or when the player had no active minions.
- Fixed an issue where the chance for Skeleton Reapers to spawn a corpse was much lower than displayed.
- Fixed an issue where casting Bone Spirit very close to an enemy could cause the skill to no track properly and miss.
- Fixed an issue where Hewed Flesh did not trigger Necrotic Carapace.