Patch 1.4.0 Class Changes Summary - Diablo 4 Season 4

Blizzard
Minions
- Minions now inherit 100% of the player's stats.
Book of the Dead
- Skeletal Warriors - Reapers (Upgrade Node 1)
- Previous: Reaper attacks against enemies who are Immobilized, Slowed, Stunned, or Vulnerable reduce the cooldown of their powerful wind-up attack by 2 seconds.
- New: Reaper's wind-up attacks now reduce one of your active Cooldowns by 3 seconds.
Skeletal Mages - Cold (Upgrade Node 2)
- Previous: Enemies who are Frozen by or damaged while Frozen by your Cold Mages' primary attack are made Vulnerable for 4 seconds.
- New: Cold Mages' attacks apply Vulnerable for 4 seconds.
Golems - Iron (Upgrade Node 2)
- Previous: Your Iron Golem's slam attack also makes enemies Vulnerable for 3 seconds.
- New: Your Iron Golem's slam attack also pulls in enemies.