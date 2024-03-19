This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Patch 1.3.4 HOTFIX 1 - Buffs Cleared Upon Entering the Gauntlet, Trials Temporarily Unavailable
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 43 min ago
by
silec
Blizzard is currently rolling out a hotfix that fixes an issue with temporary buffs not being cleared upon entering the Gauntlet. The Gauntlet will be temporarily unavailable until the maintenance has concluded.
HOTFIX 1 - March 19, 2024 - 1.3.4
GENERAL NOTE
Trials are temporarily unavailable and will come back online once we have fully completed today’s hotfix and maintenance.
BUG FIXES
Fixed an issue where temporary buffs, such as from Shrines, were not cleared when entering the Gauntlet.
