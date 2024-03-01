This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Patch 1.3.3 Necromancer Class Changes - Minion Buffs, Core Skill Buffs, New Movement Speed Passive
Diablo IV
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
silec
Patch 1.3.3 is bringing many changes to the Necromancer class, including Minion buffs, Core Skill buffs, and more Movement Speed options!
Diablo 4 Patch Notes: Patch 1.3.3 Necromancer Class Overview
Blizzard
Necromancer
Book of the Dead
Skeleton Warrior
Damage increased by 30%.
Life increased by 10%.
Skeleton Reaper
Damage increased by 20%.
Life increased by 10%.
Skeleton Frost Mage
Damage increased by 20%.
Life increased by 10%.
Skeleton Shadow Mage
Damage increased by 20%.
Life increased by 10%.
Skeleton Sacrifice Mage
Damage increased by 20%.
Life increased by 10%.
Golem
Basic Attack Damage increased by 30%.
Life increased by 20%.
Skills
Damage bonus per enemy drained reduced from x10% to x5%.
Nova damage increased by 40%.
Developer's Note:
The goals of this change are to reduce the opportunity cost of using against fewer numbers of enemies as well as increasing its overall power, even in scenarios of hitting multiple enemies.
Damage bonus increased from 20% to 30%.
Outgoing Damage increased by 6.5%.
Returning damage increased by 20%.
Damage increased from 40% to 75% of 's initial damage.
Vulnerable duration increased from 2 to 3 seconds.
Impact damage increased by 33.3%.
Damage over time increased by 10.5%.
Immobilize duration increased from 1.5 to 2.5 seconds.
Damage bonus increased from 15% to 20%.
Damage increased by 21.5%.
Damage bonus increased from 8% to 10%.
Previous: Enemies inside are Vulnerable.
New: Enemies inside of when cast are made Vulnerable for 8 seconds.
Damage increased by 25%.
Passives
Death's Approach (name changed from )
Previous: You deal 4% increased damage to Distance enemies.
New: Gain 4/8/12% Movement Speed.
Previous: Gain .1/.2/.3 Thorns.
New: Gain 0.1/0.2/0.3 Thorns and 5/10/15% additional Armor.
Damage Reduction from Close enemies increased from 3/6/9% to 4/8/12%.
Damage bonus increased from x10/20/30% to /15/30/45%.
Previous: Lucky Hit: Darkness Skills have up to a 15% chance to Stun for 1 Second.
New: Lucky Hit: Darkness Skills have up to a 15% chance to Stun enemies for 1/2/3 seconds and deal .2 Shadow damage to them.
Paragon
Legendary Node
Bonus Minion damage per 20% Attack Speed increased from 10% to 15%.
Glyph
Previous Additional Bonus: You and your minions deal 10% increased Physical damage.
New: You and your Minions deal 10% increased Physical damage and you gain 1% Movement Speed for each active Minion.
Legendary Aspects
Damage reduction also applies to the player in addition to their Minions.
Damage of echoes changed from 60-50% less damage to 10-30% less damage.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where the Necromancer's Skeleton Reapers' chance to create a corpse was based on Lucky Hit instead of a flat percentage.
Fixed an issue where cast from the didn't receive the Vulnerable effect granted by .
Fixed an issue where Thorns was not consistent when applying Lucky Hit. (Ex: Thorns could trigger but not ).
Fixed an issue where the Legendary Paragon Node didn't properly give bonus damage based on bonus minion Attack Speed.
Fixed an issue where the wouldn't spawn additional corpses.
