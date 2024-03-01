This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Patch 1.3.3 Druid Class Changes - Companion Damage Buffs, Basic Skill Buffs
Diablo IV
Posted
42 minutes ago
by
silec
Patch 1.3.3 is bringing various changes to the Druid class, including buffs to Companion damage and Basic Skills!
Diablo 4 Patch Notes: Patch 1.3.3 Druid Class Overview
Blizzard
Druid
Skills
Spirit Generation increased from 13 to 16.
Damage increased by 10%.
Chance to Stun increased from 10% to 15%.
Fortify amount increased from 8% to 12% maximum Life.
Spirit Generation increased from 14 to 16.
Damage increased by 10%.
Additional Spirit per enemy hit increased from 3 to 4.
Spirit Generation increased from 12 to 15.
Damage increased by 15%.
Damage increased by 30%.
Spirit Generation increased from 17 to 20.
Damage increased by 10%.
Fortify amount increased from 3% to 5% max Life.
Knockdown duration increased from 1.5 to 2 seconds.
Passive damage increased by 30%.
Active damage increased by 45%.
s
Passive damage increased by 30%.
Active damage increased by 40%.
Passive damage increased by 30%.
Active damage increased by 20%.
Passives
Damage bonus increased from 5/10/15% to 7/14/21%.
Damage bonus while in Werebear form increased from 30% to 50%.
Damage and Overpower damage bonuses increased from 25% to 30%.
Damage bonus increased from 15% to 20%.
Legendary Aspects
Previous: launches spikes in a line and has a 2-1 second cooldown.
New: gains 35-50% bonus damage, launches spikes in a line, and has a 2–1 second Cooldown.
Unique Items
Ranks of increased from 2–3 to 3–4.
Storm Howl damage increased by 180%.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where the Seneschal gained double the benefit from skills that benefit allies, such as Barbarian's or Druid's .
Fixed an issue where the Guaranteed Overpower granted by the Druid's did not apply immediately after acquiring 12 stacks.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post