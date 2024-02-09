Patch 1.3.2 Uber Unique Crafting Allows Players to Guarantee Desired Uber Uniques

Uber Unique Crafting Developer's Note: Uber Unique items are highly sought after. With Season of Blood, we introduced target-farming Uber Unique Items with Uber Duriel to gives players another source of acquiring this type of item. However, we want to give players increased autonomy in obtaining their desired Uber Unique by addressing feedback that expressed how acquiring duplicate or undesired Uber Unique Items lessens that feeling of triumph. A new system empowers players to make use of duplicate and undesired Uber Unique items by salvaging them for a new resource which can be used to eventually craft an Uber Unique of their choosing. Additionally, the chance for Uber Unique Items to drop everywhere but in Uber Duriel encounters has been increased.
- Uber Unique Items can now be salvaged to provide a new resource, Resplendent Sparks. Players can bring 5 Resplendent Sparks to the Alchemist and Transmute an Uber Unique of their choice.
The Refine Resources tab at the Alchemist has been renamed Transmute, and the option to craft an Uber Unique item can be found under that tab.
- Note that the preview window for crafting an Uber Unique won't display the item's affixes.
The drop chance of Uber Unique items acquired outside of Uber Duriel encounters has been increased.