Patch 1.3.0 Rogue Class Changes - Ranged Unique Items Buffed, Combo Points Fixed
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 54 min ago
by
silec
Patch 1.3.0 is bringing many changes to the Rogue class, including Ranged Unique Item buffs and fixing the additional Combo Points from !
Diablo 4 Patch Notes: Patch 1.3.0 Rogue Class Overview
Blizzard
Class Updates
Developer's Note:
It's important to us that when a player chooses to fully invest in a Skill, the payoff is immense. In pursuit of this goal, several of our new Unique and Legendary items are targeting Skills that have yet to reach their full potential. We're excited to see what players accomplish with our new Unique items for Barbarian's Rend, Druid's , and Sorcerer's Meteor. We're also targeting some pressing issues for each Class. Necromancers with should see their Minions strike a bit harder, Barbarians shouldn't feel that 3 Shouts are a requirement for their success, and Sorceresses applying Vulnerable with should open new build opportunities. There are also Class updates to items and Skills that are underperforming, such as the Rogue's Ranged Unique Items, and the Necromancer's Golem.
Rogue
Skills
Damage increased from 16% to 20%.
Duration increased from 3 seconds to 4 seconds.
Vulnerable now applies while you are below 85% Energy, up from 75% Energy.
Previous: Enemies takes 5% increased damage from you each second they are in .
New: Enemies in Caltrops take 10% increased damage from you, increased by 5% each second.
Cast time reduced by 15%.
The first wave of arrows now hits closer to the player.
Chill amount now increases by 5% per skill rank, up from 2.5%.
Removed the Critical Strike requirement, and increased the Lucky Hit chance from 20% to 35%.
Previous: Lucky Hit: Poison Imbued skills have up to a 30% chance to apply double the amount of Poisoning damage over time.
New: Lucky Hit: Poison Imbued skills have up to a 30% chance to reduce 's cooldown by 2 seconds.
Vulnerable duration increased from 3 to 5 seconds.
Previous: deals 10% increased damage per enemy it pierces.
Now: Penetrating Shot has a 10% increased Critical Strike Chance. If Penetrating Shot damages at least 3 enemies, gain 10% Critical Strike Chance for 5 seconds.
Previous: If damage at least 3 enemies, your next Penetrating Shot has 20% increased Critical Strike Chance.
New: Penetrating Shot deals an additional 10% increased damage per enemy it hits.
Passives
Amount of Damage vs Crowd Controlled bonus conversion percent reduced from 40% to 10%.
Attack Speed per stack increased from 10% to 15%.
Previous: Critical Strike with Marksman Skills grant you Precision. You gain 4% Critical Strike Damage per stack of Precision, up to a maximum of 20%. When you reach maximum Precision, your next Marksman Skill is guaranteed to Critically Strike, and deals 40% increased Critical Strike Damage, then consumes all stacks of Precision.
New: Each Marksman skill cast grants 1 stack of Precision, or 2 if it has Critically Struck. When you reach 6 stacks, your next Marksman Core or Ultimate Skill is a guaranteed Critical Strike that deals x50% increased Critical Strike Damage, consuming all stacks of Precision. This damage is further increased by an amount equal to x15% of your Critical Strike Damage bonus.
Previous: Chilled enemies have their Movement speed further reduced by 10/20/30%.
New: Chilled enemies have their movement speed further reduced by up to 10/20/30%, and you gain 5/10/15% increased Chill effect.
Previous: After Knocking Back or Knocking Down an enemy, you gain 4% increased Critical Strike Chance against them for 4 seconds.
New: After Knocking Back or Knocking Down an enemy, you gain 4% increased Critical Strike Chance for 4 seconds.
Paragon
Previous: When Inner Sight's gauge becomes full, you gain 100% Dodge Chance for 1.5 seconds.
New: When Inner Sight's gauge becomes full, you gain 100% Dodge Chance for 2 seconds. Your next 3 Core skills deal additional damage equal to 20% of your Core Skill Damage bonus.
Item Updates
The orbiting blades can now hit each enemy 2 times, reduced from 3.
Developer's Note:
This change was made to properly match the visuals of 2 rotations around the player.
Previous: orbit for a short time after they return to you, dealing 10–15% of Twisting Blade's return damage per hit. Based on the distance the blades returning, the orbit damage increases up to 20–30% of the return damage.
New: Twisting Blades orbit for a short time after they return to you, dealing 20–30% of Twisting Blade's return damage per hit.
Previous: Each stack of Momentum Key Passive Heals you for 0.04–0.08 Life per second.
New: Each stack of Momentum Key Passive Heals you for 0.04–0.08 Life per second and grants you 5% Damage Reduction.
Previous: Lucky Hit: Damaging a Chilled or Frozen enemy with a Shadow Imbued Skill has up to a 75% chance to release an explosion that deals 0.3–0.48 Cold damage to the target and surrounding enemies, them for 25%.
New: Lucky Hit: Shadow Imbued Skill have up to a 75% chance to release an explosion that deals 0.3–0.48 Cold damage to the target and surrounding enemies, Chilling them for 25%. If they were already Chilled or Frozen, increase this damage by 100%.
Previous: Lucky Hit: Damaging a Poisoned enemy with a Shadow Imbued Skill has up to a 75% chance to create a toxic explosion that applies 0.15–0.2 Poisoning damage over 5 seconds to the target and surrounding enemies.
New: Lucky Hit: Shadow Imbued Skills have up to a 75% chance to create a toxic explosion that applies 0.2–0.3 Poisoning damage over 5 seconds to the target and surrounding enemies. If the enemy was already Poisoned, increase this damage by 100%.
Lucky Hit Chance increased from 20%–30% to 30%–40%.
Inherent affix changed from Damage to Distant Enemies to Critical Strike Damage.
Critical Strike Damage affix value increased by ~100%. This does not apply to the inherent Critical Strike Damage Affix.
Effect updated to reflect changes to the Precision Key Passive.
Previous: The first direct damage you deal to an enemy is a guaranteed Critical Strike. If you had maximum stacks of the Precision Key Passive when you cast the Skill, gain 20–30 energy, this can only happen once per cast.
New: The first direct damage you deal to an enemy is a guaranteed Critical Strike. When you consume casting a Skill, that Skill gains x10–30% increased Critical Strike Damage and you gain 20–40 Energy.
Previous: has a 30–80% chance to fire an arrow that bounced off walls and scenery. Damaging 5 enemies with Penetrating Shot will cause your next cast to make enemies hit Vulnerable for 3 seconds.
New: Penetrating Shot makes enemies Vulnerable for 3 seconds. Every 4th cast bounces off walls and scenery and deals 20%–40% bonus damage.
Bug Fixes
Rogue
Fixed an issue where increased the cap for combo points.
Fixed an issue where returning while using the were applying full Poison Imbue Damage, instead of the expected percentage of damage detailed in the Aspect's description.
Fixed an issue where the Paragon Glyph Snare did not benefit when it is considered a Trap Skill by the .
Fixed an issue where Gorger enemies could still target Rogue players under the effect of with their stun attack.
