Patch 1.3.0 Druid Class Changes - Rabies and Spirit Boon Buffs
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 20 min ago
by
silec
Patch 1.3.0 is bringing many changes to the Druid class, including and Spirit Boon Buffs!
Diablo 4 Patch Notes: Patch 1.3.0 Druid Class Overview
Blizzard
Class Updates
Developer's Note:
It's important to us that when a player chooses to fully invest in a Skill, the payoff is immense. In pursuit of this goal, several of our new Unique and Legendary items are targeting Skills that have yet to reach their full potential. We're excited to see what players accomplish with our new Unique items for Barbarian's Rend, Druid's , and Sorcerer's Meteor. We're also targeting some pressing issues for each Class. Necromancers with should see their Minions strike a bit harder, Barbarians shouldn't feel that 3 Shouts are a requirement for their success, and Sorceresses applying Vulnerable with should open new build opportunities. There are also Class updates to items and Skills that are underperforming, such as the Rogue's Ranged Unique Items, and the Necromancer's Golem.
Druid
Skills
Maximum damage bonus increased from 30% to 60%.
Cooldown reduced from 45 to 35 seconds.
Changed functionality: hits Heal for 3% Maximum Life, increased to 6% on Critical Strikes.
damage increased from 23% to 46%.
Lightning damage increased from 77% to 95%.
Vulnerable duration increased from 3 to 6 seconds.
Passives
Additional Healing received increased from 5% to 6% per rank.
Fortify gained increased from 6.4% to 10% per rank.
Control Impairing Effects duration reduction increased from 3% to 5% per rank.
Increased benefit while over 50% Fortify reduced from tripled to doubled.
Fortify gained on Shapeshifting increased from 1.4% to 2% per rank.
Required Shapeshift duration reduced from 2.5 to 2 seconds.
Attack Speed bonus increased from 25% to 30%.
Spirt Boons Prickleskin
Thorns increased from .15 to .6. (from 1,194 to 4776)
Gift of the Stag
Maximum Spirit increased from 10 to 20.
Avian Wrath
Critical Strike Damage bonus is now Multiplicative instead of Additive.
Paragon
Bonus Lucky Hit Chance increased from 15% to 20%.
Barrier increased from 5% of Maximum Health to 15%.
Duration increased from 4 to 6 seconds.
Passive Companion damage bonus increased from 80% to 120%.
Item Updates
Previous: While dashing, seeks out Nearby Poisoned enemies instantly dealing 70–100% of the Poisoning damage to them.
New: While dashing, Shred seeks out Nearby Poisoned enemies and deals 20–40% increased damage to them.
Boulder Spirit Cost reduced from 50 to 40.
Spirit Generation and bonus damage increased from 20–30% to 30–40%.
Bonus damage reduced from 20–40% to 20–30%.
Bug Fixes
Druid
Fixed an issue where the tooltip for displayed its damage bonus as additive, when it was multiplicative.
Fixed an issue where wasn't increasing Critical Strike Chance to enemies hit.
Fixed an issue where the did not specify that it also made function as a Werewolf skill.
