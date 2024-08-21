Party Finder Coming To Diablo 4 With Vessel of Hatred

Venture Together and Wander Boldly with Party Finder

Party Finder is here to help you find the right allies! This new feature is available across Diablo IV when Vessel of Hatred releases, allowing you to find wanderers of a similar mettle within Sanctuary.

Go Far, Go Together

Party Finder gives you the ability to list the type of party you’re looking for, set what game type or activity you’d like to run, where you’d like to play, and add preferences for both casual and completionist players alike. When Vessel of Hatred releases, this new feature will be available to all Diablo IV players, allowing you to find just the kind of party you need.

You can use Party Finder to list or find a party for multiple activities within Sanctuary: from slaying through Nightmare Dungeons, selecting Wings to complete in the Dark Citadel, finding other players to share Materials to summon Endgame Bosses, to completing your Codex of Power. Party Finder can be accessed in a variety of ways, with quick access via the Map, in-game Menu, or through a pre-set action on your emote wheel.