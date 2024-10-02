This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Paragon Board Updates in Season 6 - Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 32 min ago
by
Garmanoth
Blizzard has just wrapped up their longest
Developer Update Livestream
yet, and as usual they've released
Patch Notes for Patch 2.0.1 and 2.0.2
directly following the livestream - the Paragon updates stood out as some the most intriguing changes coming to Diablo 4 in Vessel of Hatred!
Vessel of Hatred Patch 2.0.1 and 2.0.2 Notes Developer Update Summary Diablo 4 Season 6
Leveling up is every players primary focus at the start of a new season, and upcoming changes are increasing the Maximum Paragon Level to 300! In past seasons, players would aim to attach as many Paragon Boards as they could efficiently pass through, but now, players will only be allowed to add a maximum of 4 Paragon Boards to their Starting Board for a total of 5 Paragon Boards at a time. Blizzard has previously stated that Paragon Glyphs will now upgrade all the way to Level 100, so they've added additional Normal Nodes to Paragon Boards to help support the updated radius increase that comes with a new maximum Glyph Level. In addition, Glyph Experience has been removed from Nightmare Dungeons and moved to
The Pit
.
The experience changes above are the big ones, but several minor quality-of-life updates are also on the way, including adjustments to individual Paragon Glyphs and Node stats. Each character's Paragon Level will also now display over their nameplate in-game and in Social Menus, so players will have an easier time identifying the most powerful players. We've combed through the Patch Notes, and compiled a complete list of Paragon Updates coming in Patch 2.0.1 and 2.0.2 below:
Paragon Updates
Glyph Experience has moved from Nightmare Dungeons to the Pit.
The Paragon board cap has been reduced to 4, plus the starting board.
Max Paragon Level is now 300.
Glyph Scaling values have been reduced by 50%.
Rane and Magic Nodes that provide additive damage have been increased by 100%.
Single Resist Nodes have all been converted to bonuses to Maximum Resistance for a single element:
Single Resist 10%.
Max Single Resist 3%.
Recuperate Rare node:
Potion Healing has been changed to +Max Life.
Life Per Second increased by 2x.
Armor nodes Increased by 50%.
Slayer: Potion Healing changed to Max Life.
Spearhead: Armor changed to Max life.
Fleeting:
Impairment Resistance increased by 50%.
Damage Over Time Reduction changed to Dodge Chance.
Suffused Resistance: Damage Over Time Reduction changed to Damage Reduction
All sources of Damage While Fortified increased by [x]2.25x.
Healing Received increased by 1.5x.
All Classes
Paragon nodes that give increased damage to Healthy Enemies increased from 6.3% to 12.5%.
Upon reaching level 50, players begin earning account wide Paragon Levels, so the above changes will have an impact all players as they journey through Vessel of Hatred, Diablo 4's first expansion, in Season 6.
How do you feel about the upcoming changes to Paragon Boards - are you going to miss using more than 4 boards? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
kabookiejoe
on 2024-10-02T18:28:43-05:00
the worst paragon board ever
1
