Paingorger's Bone Spirit Necromancer Guide Now Live - Endgame Necromancer Build

Paingorger's Bone Spirit Necromancer

uses several compounding effects to stack multipliers of damage in addition to using and to dish out more subsequent damage and essence regeneration. We have access to several tools to control monsters to maximize the effects specifically, as the core of the build to pull packs in, to apply the mark with either Bone Storm, Blood Mist, or Corpse Tendrils, then ! Often in the end game, you will deal so much damage that positioning is all you need to allow Bone Spirit to have a unique endgame experience.