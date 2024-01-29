This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Paingorger's Bone Spirit Necromancer Guide Now Live - Endgame Necromancer Build
Diablo IV
Posted
4 hours ago
by
Jezartroz
Season of the Construct is in full swing, and players have begun choosing their endgame builds. Necromancers have a fresh one to take a look at this season - the Paingorger's Bone Spirit Necro!
Paingorger's Bone Spirit Necromancer
uses several compounding effects to stack multipliers of damage in addition to using and to dish out more subsequent damage and essence regeneration. We have access to several tools to control monsters to maximize the effects specifically, as the core of the build to pull packs in, to apply the mark with either Bone Storm, Blood Mist, or Corpse Tendrils, then ! Often in the end game, you will deal so much damage that positioning is all you need to allow Bone Spirit to have a unique endgame experience.
To learn more about the Paingorger's Bone Spirit Necromancer build, check out our Diablo 4 Paingorger's Bone Spirit Necromancer Build Guide!
If you'd like to learn more about the Paingorger's Bone Spirit Necromancer, be sure to check out the links below!
Paingorger's Bone Spirit Necromancer Overview Paingorger's Bone Spirit Necromancer Skills
Paingorger's Bone Spirit Necromancer Gear & Affixes Paingorger's Bone Spirit Necromancer Gems & Consumables
Paingorger's Bone Spirit Necromancer Paragon Paingorger's Bone Spirit Necromancer Seneschal Stones
