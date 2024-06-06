One Year Anniversary of Diablo 4 - Are We Getting There?

No.Bottom text.
Season 4 has been a bit of a miss for me
Its getting better, loot improoved indeed but with tempering ..uniques feel kinda meh now, also I still find the whole class talent tree lackluster and dislike the silly nightmare dungeon tasks. And all in all a game should not take several season to get good.
Alright here is my #1 gripe after 4 seasons: I've paid 90 bucks between the game itself and two "season passes," and when I go to my wardrobe to try and put cool mogs on I look at the options available and then remember- Actiblizz murdered one of the most fun aspects of previous diablos (cool looking loot) so they could rip people off with their "in-game store." Seriously what's the point of grinding your ass off for all the cool gear when you're limited to like 10 appearance choices for weapons and armor. The game itself is decent. Art and music team get two thumbs up. But the lack of depth with the talent trees and actual content etc compared to every other arpg contender is lackluster at best, and you already pay more than any other contender right out the door. So yes to sum it up, in game store is cancer and an insult to the 3 previous diablo installments