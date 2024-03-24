This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Occultist Enchanting Costs to Cap in Diablo 4 Season 4
Diablo IV
Posted
30 minutes ago
by
constvnt
A frequently requested change to Diablo 4’s Enchanting system will be coming in Season 4 – the cost to reroll Gear Affixes at the Occultist will now cap at a certain cost. Blizzard revealed during the latest Campfire Chat that Enchanting costs would be one of the systems receiving an overhaul, no longer scaling to an absurd degree on repeated rerolled pieces of gear.
For more information on the March 20th Campfire Chat, check out
Wowhead’s Developer Livestream Liveblog
.
Currently, players looking to reroll an affix on their gear have to pay a continuously scaling gold cost on each reroll. For some, this is an annoyance at best, but for unlucky players or those looking to push the absolute limit of their gear with perfect stat rolls, this scaling cost can quickly balloon into the tens of millions per roll. Assuming the gold cost cap implemented in the Season 4 change is reasonable, this is sure to be a well-received change for players who have had their fill of rolling away their gold in the current state of Season 3.
For more information on the Occultist and how rerolling Gear Affixes in Diablo 4, check out our guide below - and let us know your thoughts on the upcoming Enchanting changes in the comments!
Occultist Guide
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News