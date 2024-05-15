This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Nvidia 40-Series GPUs May Cause Crashes in Diablo 4; Potential Workaround Available
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 44 min ago
by
Arktane
Diablo 4 Season 4 is now underway! But for some players, their progress is intermittently being halted. Several players who use
Nvidia 40 Series Graphics Cards
have reported gameplay instability, including crashes.
Diablo 4 Patch 1.4.0 Build 53129 Datamined Changes Wowhead Guides Updated for Diablo 4 Season 4
However, all is not lost! For those using the 40-Series Nvidia Graphics Cards, Blizzard has suggested a temporary fix that may improve gameplay stability.
The option to disable Frame Generation can be found by accessing the Graphics section of the Options menu.
Hopefully, this temporary fix will allow players to get up and running again. The Iron Wolves are counting on you for your continued support to help them fight back against the demonic presence within the Helltide!
1
Comment by
shadelineheart
on 2024-05-15T12:15:15-05:00
You mean the game not being optimized for good GPU's is causing the game to crash
Comment by
ChanJustWon
on 2024-05-15T13:00:27-05:00
L game anyways
1
