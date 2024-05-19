Now Live for Diablo 4 Season 4 - Blood Surge Minions Necromancer Endgame Build Guide

Unlike its partner build, normal Blood Surge, Blood Surge Minions negates the Essence dehydration which generally plagues Blood Surge as our Skeletal Mages fill the void entirely. Along with this, Single-target fights are no longer an issue. This is largely due to our Unique Deathspeaker's Pendant
firing off a million separate Blood Surges which turns Bosses into loot pinatas. Despite being a Minion-focused build, Blood Surge Minions is rather unique since you focus entirely on your own personal damage, and not theirs. Things can get a little lonely out in the world, so let's bring some Skeletons along for the ride.