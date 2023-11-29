This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
November 30th Campfire Chat Will Feature Live 'Abattoir of Zir' Run - Blizzard Confirms
Diablo IV
Posted
31 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
Diablo 4 Global Community Development Director,
Adam Fletcher
has confirmed that the team will showcase a live Abattoir of Zir run during the Campfire Chat on November 30th. This live demo will be piloted by Diablo 4 Sr. Community Manager,
Rich Bantegui
.
Diablo 4 Season 2 Abattoir of Zir Guide Next Campfire Chat November 30th
As it has been recently stated that
Abattoir of Zir runs will end when the character dies
, we might even get to see multiple attempts at this new, extremely difficult endgame content. As always, we will be here, liveblogging the Campfire Chat, so be sure to tune in tomorrow, November 30th at 11:00 am PST to learn more about what's next for Diablo 4!
Abattoir of Zir Runs End When You Die Diablo 4 Future Updates Calendar
