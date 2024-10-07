This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Normal, Magic, & Rare Items Auto-Salvaged in Torment Difficulty - Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred
10 minutes ago
PopularTopular
Once players have reached level 60 and conquered Pit Tier 20, they will unlock the final difficulty setting in Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred -
Torment
. Torment difficulty itself will have four separate levels, each decreasing the player's armor by -250 and All Resistances by -25% for each level, with the player receiving maximum penalties of -1000 Armor and -100% All Resist at Torment IV.
New Diablo 4 Difficulty System Unveiled Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Patch Notes
In the recent
2.01 & 2.02 Patch Notes
, Blizzard revealed an additional aspect of Torment difficulty. Once a player reaches and activates any Torment difficulty level, Legendary and Unique items will exclusively drop, and all other items will be auto-salvaged.
Starting in Torment Difficulty I, only Legendary and Unique items can drop. Any Normal, Magic, or Rare items that would have randomly dropped will instead be automatically converted into corresponding crafting materials.
This change will help with item bloat and will also grant players a nice bonus of Materials, which can be used to craft random Legendary equipment at the Blacksmith!
What do you think of this auto-salvaging feature coming to Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred? Let us know what you think in the comments down below!
