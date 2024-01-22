No Plans to Change Field of View Options in Diablo 4

Another horrible decision by incompetent Blizzard developers.Also they are straight up lying that adding camera zoom or FOV option requires a lot of work...
I don’t recall other ARPGs having zoom out for fov. Why are people are so mad about this ONLY with D4?
Another classic move from Blizzard, just like in Shadowlands. I think the main reason they don't want people to zoom out is so their player model is more zoomed in and can see the cosmetics. After all this game has some of the most disgusting prices for cosmetics...which gets promoted by wowhead as well.So if we zoom out, it gets less value. Saying there is a technical issue has got to be the most dumbest thing Blizzard has said....unless the FoV is tied to the stash items...you know...Blizzard coding.