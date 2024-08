Tiffany: We’re really looking forward to what the community response is going to be. With anything we develop, there’s always more than what actually makes it into the game. The four Mercenaries we are bringing to Vessel of Hatred are the ones we’re most proud of, i.e., they are the most refined and balanced, and they bring a lot of gameplay options to the table. Who knows how big the Pale Hand really is, and if there are more than just the four? We’ll have to wait and see.



jessirocks: Do you have any new information about leveling the Mercenaries, or how we can get gear for them?



Tiffany: Sure! They are a little different from the Mercenaries in Diablo 2 and Diablo 3 in that Diablo 4’s Mercenaries won’t have gear you can equip onto them. Instead, they’ll have their own specific Skill Trees, which is where we explored depth and personalization. Players unlock these Skill Trees by playing through the game with a specific Mercenary and gaining Rapport. Each Mercenary has two different branches in their Skill Tree that players can select. For example, Aldkin, the Cursed Child, has both Shadow and Fire branches. Where I think these Mercenaries bring a lot to the table is in amplifying and synergizing players' builds. So, if you are playing a Fire Sorceress, you can spec into one of those branches to add more Burning damage, and I’m really excited about that.



Our Game Director, Brent Gibson, often says every build has a soft spot. I know Rex likes to play glass cannon builds, going all in on DPS, so in this case, Raheir the Shieldbearer is going to help provide Vulnerable and survivability — especially if he’s playing a Hardcore character.



jessirocks: Will we be able to respec the Mercenary’s Skill Trees?



Rex: Yes, you can. Also, say you’re out adventuring with Raheir, you can go back to the Mercenary Hideout, swap Raheir for Subo the Bounty Hunter, and head back out into the field. You’ll then have access to a completely different Skill Tree to spec into.



Tiffany: We wanted to make sure flexibility was there, especially as you pick up new gear and adapt to changes in the meta.



Tiffany: The Dark Citadel itself is a multiplayer, co-op PvE dungeon experience, and it’s one of the major features coming to Vessel of Hatred. For the first time in a Diablo franchise, we’re bringing in a feature that requires co-op play, so you’ll need at least two players, with up to four, to venture into the Dark Citadel and fight through the three different wings. I’m especially excited about this because it’s the first time we have a feature where players have to work and communicate cooperatively to figure out boss mechanics. Another new aspect is that the rewards reset every week, so players will want to go back every week to get these rewards.



Rex: One of the coolest things for us is the social dynamics. When you’re playing the Dark Citadel, you have to understand what your role is, and other players help you understand that. So verbal communication and working together as a unit reinforces that multiplayer component you’ve asked about. We hope even traditional solo players give it a shot since our internal testing has shown that solo players have found it to be really exciting.



jessirocks: So, it’s not possible to go into the Dark Citadel as a solo player, correct?



Rex: Yes, that’s correct, you have to have at least two players.



Tiffany: Yeah, players would have to use the Party Finder in that case. Also, The Party Finder is something players can use outside of the Dark Citadel too. A lot has been built into this tool to make it easy to find other players who want to complete the same activities as you, or who you can help in completing them.



Let’s say you stepped away from Diablo 4 or are completely new to the game and want to catch up to your friends, you can look for someone who can carry you through the content quite quickly. So, if our General Manager, who calls himself a “Dad Gamer,” wants to find other “Dad Gamers” to play in a more relaxed environment he can look for specific traits in potential party members that match those preferences.



Rex: It all depends. While a group of four players will definitely make it easier than two, it also comes down to how optimized the builds are. We recognize there are different types of players and playstyles, i.e., two players that run meta builds might be powerful enough to take it on themselves. However, we really want to support those different playstyles, so even if your build isn’t fully optimized, teaming up with others should still be a manageable experience.



Wowhead: How do you address the challenge of players discovering the optimal party size for the Dark Citadel, which might lead to leaving some friends behind in order to stick to that optimal size?



Rex: Speed is dependent on how well you understand the mechanics. We’ve seen in our playtesting that when people come in new, it’s going to take them multiple hours to beat this thing. It’s one of the reasons why we created save points in each wing. If people want to push through that’s fine, but the first time is going to take much longer since you’re learning the mechanics and your roles. Players can come back in successive weeks to chase the rewards because again, those are on a weekly reset. One thing I’m planning on doing is being a shot-caller. Since I know what these mechanics are and how the fights are going to go, I can grab a group of new players and carry them through by communicating to them how we get this done. It’s really great because it supports all those different playstyles.



Wowhead: Yeah, being a shot-caller was one thing I loved doing with Greater Rift pushing in Diablo 3.



jessirocks: Do you have an internal rating system for the Party Finder? How will you ensure similarly experienced players get matched together?



Rex: The way it works is that the Party Finder has a bunch of tags in it, and the verbiage of those tags is based on things the community already uses to refer to themselves. For example: “I specialize in this,” “I want to focus on this,” “I want to be carried,” “I’m willing to carry other people,” or “I only want people in my party with optimized builds.” We spent a lot of time thinking through the proper tags and filters so people will be able to exactly what they are looking for.



Wowhead & jessirocks: So there will not be an internal rating or matchmaking for the Party Finder?



Rex: No, there won't be any matchmaking.



Rex: Yeah, I can speak to this. If you look at Season 4 and Season 5, where Helltides were the main thing to do if you wanted the best loot, we are going to bring more balance to this. While we always want there to be a percent chance for really good loot to drop no matter what you’re playing or how you’re playing it, we have this idea of doing targeted rewards. For example, if you want the highest frequency of drop chance for specific items, there’s a certain activity you can do. There are targeted rewards for the Dark Citadel and specific ones for the Undercity. Our philosophy is that each mode or playstyle offers targeted rewards, but you always have the chance to drop anything by playing the game however you want.



Wowhead: Players currently feel discouraged to play The Pit because it’s so much more efficient to get Masterworking materials from the Infernal Hordes, and that’s become a more engaging activity overall.



Rex: We’re always working on balancing this stuff to make sure there’s not only one way to get a thing, so if you don’t like playing that mode you’re not forced to do so.



Rex: The best place to get the item is in the Dark Citadel, but there’s always a chance you can get it somewhere else on a very low percent drop chance. So, solo players are not excluded from getting the Scroll of Retempering.



Tiffany: We don’t currently have any plans to add a mode like that to the game, but we are always listening to the community. While they aren't plans right now we are always discussing it internally.



Tiffany: Next week at the Campfire Chat on August 29th we’ll go deeply into these updates. In Season 4, we had the opportunity to rework itemization, and it heavily impacted the meta of the game in a positive way. Similarly, for Season 6, we’re doing the same but for progression, in terms of updating the difficulty and Paragon systems. Those who are interested will definitely want to take a look at what we have to share there.



Rex: We have nothing to announce right now on leaderboards, but it is very important to our community. So, any time there is something like that, the design team is thinking and riffing on the best implementation, which modes we can attach it to, etc. It’s something we’ve discussed, but there’s nothing to announce today.



Rex: That’ll be something that’s discussed next week in the Campfire Chat. We’ve gone really deep on changing the difficulty and Paragon systems, Glyphs, itemization, and how leveling progression works — we’re changing all of it. One of the reasons is that we want to respond to community feedback; we want to show our fans we’re listening. The other reason is that we want to keep things fresh, and we want to change the build meta. It should feel like a different game when you jump back in, and that’s for everyone, not just expansion purchasers.



Rex: Rewards would be the reason. There’s a lot of depth to what you can get from the reward vendor in the Dark Citadel. The Scroll of Retempering is one example you brought up earlier. We experiment with all these cool ideas, like a scroll that makes goblins pop out and drops rewards, but we’re excited to have players get in there and explore all of that content.



Wowhead: Speaking of Treasure Goblins, Diablo 3 had a lot of Treasure Goblin variants such as those that dropped crafting materials, gold, or cosmetics. Are there any plans in the future to add new Treasure Goblin variants to Diablo 4?



Tiffany: Nothing to announce today, but we’ve definitely discussed it. It’s something that was really popular when we brought it to Diablo 3.



