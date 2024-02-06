This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Nightmare Sigils with Ancestor's Favor Affix Can be Stockpiled for Later Use
Diablo IV
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
The Diablo 4 limited-time event,
Lunar Awakening
is now live! During this event, players will be able to earn special Nightmare Sigils that have the
Ancestor's Favor
affix. This new affix will boost the Glyph experience of the Nightmare Sigil, and will only drop during the Lunar Awakening event. However, players can hold on to these Nightmare Sigils to use even after the event has ended!
Diablo 4 Lunar Awakening Guide Lunar Awakening Event Leveling
Similar to the popular item that was available during the Midwinter Blight event, these Ancestor's Favor Nightmare Sigils can be stored and used for the remainder of Season of the Construct! Will you horde these special Nightmare Sigils to increase your Glyph experience after the event has ended? The Lunar Awakening event will be available until February 20, 10 a.m. PST!
Lunar Awakening Augmented Shrines Earn Cosmetics Through Ancestor's Favor
