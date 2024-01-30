This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Nightmare Dungeon Sigils Display Monster Level in Patch 1.3.1 - Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
3 hr 48 min ago
by
Arktane
Patch 1.3.1 goes live February 1st, and with it come some changes to Nightmare Dungeons! Included is a big quality of life change that shows the level of Monsters on the tooltip for the Nightmare Dungeon Sigil, as well as adjustments to the layout and Monster spawns for many dungeons.
Major Changes to Suppressor and Vampiric Affixes in Patch 1.3.1 Diablo 4 Patch 1.3.1 Patch Notes
Nightmare Dungeon Sigils will now display the levels that monster will be for the Sigil's Tier.
We've adjusted the layout and monster spawns for several Dungeons. Smaller adjustments have also been made.
The change to the Nightmare Dungeon Sigil tooltips is a great change for a few reasons. First, if you are using Nightmare Dungeons to level your character, you will more easily be able to focus on doing Nightmare Dungeons with Monsters +10 levels above you for the
15% Bonus Experience
from Monster Level, which is the highest bonus you can get. Second, if you are wanting a passive way to get the chance of getting an Uber Unique Item such as , then you have to fight Monsters level 85 or higher. This means players will no longer have to flip back and forth between the game and a tab on their browser comparing Monster Levels with Nightmare Dungeon Tier.
Nightmare Dungeon Sigil before Patch 1.3.1
The Dungeon layout and Monster positioning change is a welcome one as well to further eliminate backtracking and other headaches that interrupt the flow of the Dungeon and slow down progress needlessly.
