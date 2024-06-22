This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Nightmare Dungeon Rotation Unchanged in Diablo 4 Season 5
2 hr 1 min ago
Garmanoth
Blizzard released
PTR Patch 1.5.0 Patch Notes
for the upcoming Season 5 this week following their
Diablo 4 Season 5 Campfire Chat
, and among several other interesting pieces of information, we’ve learned that Season 5’s Nightmare Dungeon rotation will be unchanged from Season 4.
Diablo 4 PTR Patch 1.5.0 Patch Notes
Miscellaneous
This season's Nightmare Dungeon rotation remains the same as the previous season.
Why Blizzard has decided not to switch up the Nightmare Dungeon rotation for Season 5 is anyone’s guess, but it could certainly have something to do with the fact that Season 4 is planned to be about
one week shorter than Season 3
was, or possibly because Season 5 will end sooner than normal due to the launch of Vessel of Hatred. Whatever the case, hopefully, players are comfortable with the Nightmare Dungeons currently on rotation in Season 4, because they’ll be sticking around for Season 5!
Nightmare Dungeon Rotation for World Tier 3 - Season 4
Fractured Peaks
Light’s Watch
Zenith
Scosglen
Garan Hold
Jalal's Vigil
Sarat's Lair
Dry Steppes
Betrayer's Row
Champion's Demise
Shifting City
Hawezar
Belfry Zakara
Earthen Wound
Faceless Shrine
Light's Refuge
Kehjistan
Forgotten Ruins
Renegade's Retreat
Sepulcher of the Forsworn
Tomb of the Saints
Nightmare Dungeon Rotation for World Tier 4 - Season 4
Fractured Peaks
Dead Man's Dredge
Forbidden City
Hallowed Ossuary
Kor Dragan Barracks
Light’s Watch
Mercy's Reach
Rimescar Cavern
Sanguine Chapel
Tormented Ruins
Zenith
Scosglen
Aldurwood
Broken Bulwark
Flooded Depths
Garan Hold
Howling Warren
Jalal's Vigil
Luban's Rest
Mariner's Refuge
Oldstones
Sarat's Lair
Underroot
Vault of the Forsaken
Wretched Delve
Dry Steppes
Betrayer's Row
Bloodsoaked Crag
Buried Halls
Carrion Fields
Champion's Demise
Charnel House
Guulrahn Canals
Komdor Temple
Path of the Blind
Shifting City
Whispering Vault
Hawezar
Akkhan's Grasp
Bastion of Faith
Belfry Zakara
Blind Burrows
Earthen Wound
Endless Gates
Faceless Shrine
Fetid Mausoleum
Ghoa Ruins
Heathen's Keep
Leviathan's Maw
Light's Refuge
Maugan's Works
Serpent's Lair
Steadfast Barracks
Kehjistan
Collapsed Vault
Conclave
Crusaders' Cathedral
Deserted Underpass
Forgotten Ruins
Inferno
Prison of Caldeum
Renegade's Retreat
Sepulcher of the Forsworn
Shivta Ruins
Sirocco Caverns
Tomb of the Saints
Uldur's Cave
Yshari Sanctum
Would you have preferred to see an updated Nightmare Dungeon rotation for Season 5? Share what you're thinking in the comments below!
Diablo 4 Nightmare Dungeon Guide Campfire Chat Summary Diablo 4 Season 5
1
Comment by
dem0ndeath
on 2024-06-22T12:50:17-05:00
Which is awesome because we have an amazing rotation right now. Thanks Blizz! ❤️
1
