Next Diablo 4 Developer Livestream Scheduled for August 29th - Season 6 & Paragon Changes
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 4 min ago
by
Tharid
Blizzard has announced the date for the upcoming Diablo 4 Developer Livestream, which will discuss Paragon changes, Season 6, and the Vessel of Hatred expansion in detail. This livestream is scheduled for
August 29th
, presumably at 11 a.m. PDT.
Party Finder Coming To Diablo 4 Xbox Gamescom Showcase
The Diablo 4 panel starts at around 55 minutes into the livestream
During their Diablo 4 panel at Gamescom, members of the Diablo 4 development team, including General Manager Rod Fergusson, Lead Designer Rex Dickson, and Systems Designer Aislyn Hall, discussed what is coming with Vessel of Hatred and Season 6, which is going to launch alongside the expansion. In essence, players should expect massive changes to character progression, as Fergusson pointed out during the interview:
Rod Fergusson
The best way to phrase it is that what Season 4 did to loot, Season 6 will do to progression!
In addition, Hall mentioned that the Paragon system will also receive a meaningful update with Season 6, so we can hopefully expect to hear more about this and the general progression changes during the upcoming Developer Livestream!
