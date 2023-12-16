This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
New Zone Event for Midwinter - Blighted Revelry Summons the Red-Cloaked Horror
Diablo IV
Posted
3 hr 55 min ago
by
Jezartroz
It's the Helliday season, and players are storming the Fractured Peaks for the Midwinter Blight event to farm for cosmetic rewards. One of the best ways to get these is by exchanging the you receive for killing the Red-Cloaked Horror - but how do you find this menancing monster?
Players must interact with a specific holiday Zone Event called the Blighted Revelry. This event isn't marked on your map, but it can spawn anyhwere Zone Events can - so exploration is a great idea!
With the Blighted Revelry event, it isn't enough for players to simply defeat monsters - the Mastery of the event must be completed to summon the Red-Cloaked Horror. Frozen Frigid Husks surround the event area, and when the fire from the central blaze reaches them, they will thaw and become attackable, but watch out - the Blight monsters are trying to snuff your flame all the while!
Once the Red-Cloaked Horror spawns, all that's left is to defeat him for his loot, but don't underestimate the beast. He'll have a jolly good time ripping you limb from limb if you do.
How many times have you defeated the Red-Cloaked Horror so far? Let us know in the comments below!
1
Comment by
TheGoldenElm
on 2023-12-16T17:10:27-06:00
I have yet to see him spawn and I've done the wagon event several times.
Comment by
fathom81
on 2023-12-16T17:20:51-06:00
I have yet to see him spawn and I've done the wagon event several times.
You need to click on the wagon and destroy the statue thingies which stop being immune once the fire gets there
Then you need to destroy the.imps cause they put the fire down near the wagon.
1
