New Unique Items Coming With Diablo 4 Season 5
Diablo IV
Posted
4 hr 18 min ago
by
Tharid
Here are some of the new Unique items coming with Diablo 4 Season 5! As mentioned during their Season 5 PTR stream, over 50 new Unique and Legendary powers will be added to the game in the upcoming season.
While this is only a taste of some of the new Uniques we'll be seeing, there's even more in the pipeline - Blizzard is planning to adjust
every single Unique
to make them more attractive.
General Uniques
Barbarian Uniques
Druid Uniques
Necromancer Uniques
Rogue Uniques
Sorcerer Uniques
What do you think of these new Unique items coming in Diablo 4 Season 5? Will any of these be build-defining? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Comment by
davebg8r
on 2024-06-21T14:29:49-05:00
Will these uniques have unique models?
