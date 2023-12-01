This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
New Tributes of Rime Mount Bundle Available Now
Diablo IV
Posted
9 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
It's the Holiday season: snow may be falling, it's dark earlier, and it's cold, which means frosty themed mounts and cosmetics are coming out to play - and one of those new mounts has just debuted. Players may find the Tributes of Rime mount bundle in Tejal's Shop under the Add-ons tab - so let's take a look at the model!
Frost Lord Druid Cosmetics
Players can find this new mount under the "Add-Ons" section of Tejal's Shop. Unlike previous mounts, which were sold as their own cosmetic bundle, the Heimal Offerings Prestige Mount and Mount Armor are bundled with a purchase of 2,800 Platinum for a total of $49.99 USD.
This frosty steed certainly makes an impression - let us know what you think in the comments below!
Tributes of Rime Mount & Platinum Bundle in the Diablo Store
