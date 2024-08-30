This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
New Tempering Recipes Coming To Diablo 4 Patch 2.0 PTR
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 30 min ago
by
Drapez
Following the recent
Diablo 4 Patch 2.0 PTR Campfire Chat Livestream
, Blizzard has announced new general and class-specific Tempering Recipes coming to the game in Season 6 and Vessel of Hatred.
Diablo 4 Patch 2.0 PTR Notes
All Classes
NEW Sharpened Finesse - Offensive
+X% Basic Skill Damage
+X% Core Skill Damage
+X% Ultimate Skill Damage — moved from
Tempering Recipe has been split into two recipes:
NEW Elemental Surge - Night – Offensive
Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Cold Damage
Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Poison Damage
Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Shadow Damage
NEW Elemental Surge - Day – Offensive
Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Physical Damage
Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Fire Damage
Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Lightning Damage
Barbarian
NEW Bleed Innovation – Utility
+X% Rend Effect Size — moved from
Bleed Augments
+X% Rupture Size — moved from
Bleed Augments
+X Skill Ranks to Hamstring Passive
NEW Barbarian Breach – Utility
+X Skill Ranks to Expose Vulnerability Passive — moved from
+X Skill Ranks to Pressure Point Passive — moved from
+X% Kick Vulnerable Duration — moved from
NEW Brute Innovation – Utility
+X% Hammer of the Ancients Effect Size — moved from
+X% Upheaval Size — moved from
+X% Mighty Throw Size
NEW Core Augments – Weapon
+X% Chance for Hammer of the Ancients to Deal Double Damage
+X% Chance for Whirlwind to Deal Double Damage
+X% Chance for Upheaval to Deal Double Damage
+X% Chance for Double Swing to Hit Twice
NEW Brawling Augments – Weapon
+X% Chance for Charge to Deal Double Damage
+X% Chance for Kick to Deal Double Damage
+X% Chance for Leap to Deal Double Damage
+X% Chance for Ground Stomp to Hit Twice
NEW Weapon Augments – Weapon
+X% Chance for Mighty Throw to Hit Twice
+X% Chance for Steel Grasp to Deal Double Damage
+X% Chance for Death Blow to Deal Double Damage
+X% Chance for Iron Maelstrom to Hit Twice
Druid
NEW Lightning Augments
+X% Chance for Stormstrike to Hit Twice
+X% Chance for Lightning Storm to Deal Double Damage
+X% Chance for Cataclysm to Deal Double Damage
Necromancer
NEW Bone Innovation – Utility
+X% Bone Storm Duration
+X% Bone Spirit Explosion Size
+X% Bone Prison Duration
NEW Blood Innovation – Utility
+X% Blood Surge Nova Size
+X% Hemorrhage Explosion Size
+X% Blood Lance Duration
NEW Decay Innovation – Utility
+X% Blight Size
+X% Decompose Explosion Size
+X% Soulrift Duration
NEW Execution Innovation – Utility
+X% Sever Effect Size
+X% Reap Effect Duration
+X% Skeleton Priest Effect Duration
Rogue
NEW Agile Augments – Weapon
+X% Chance for Flurry to Hit Twice
+X% Chance for Dance of Knives Projectiles to Cast Twice
+X% Chance for Dash to Deal Double Damage
NEW Assassin Augments – Weapon
Shadow Step Cleaves for +X% Damage
+X% Chance for Blade Shift to Deal Double Damage
+X% Chance for Smoke Grenade to Deal Double Damage
NEW Warped Augments – Weapon
+X% Chance for Twisting Blades to Hit Twice
+X% Chance for Rain of Arrows to Waves to Cast Twice
Invigorating Strike Cleaves for +X% Damage
Sorcerer
NEW Pyromancy Augments - Fiery – Weapon
+% Chance for Incinerate to do Double Damage
+% Chance for Firewall to do Double Damage
+% Chance for Meteorites to do Double Damage
NEW Frozen Augments - Frozen – Weapon
+% Chance for Blizzard to do Double Damage
+% Chance for Ice Spike to do Double Damage
+X% Chance for Deep Freeze to Deal Double Damage
NEW Sorcerer Innovation – Utility
+% Frost Nova Size
+% Blizzard Size
+% Teleport Nova Size
