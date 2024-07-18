This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
New Temper Manuals for Spiritborn in Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred
Diablo IV
Posted
21 hr 57 min ago
by
Jezartroz
With so much information swirling about the Spiritborn in Diablo 4 after today's reveal, players are clamoring to know everything they can - and we're diving in to discover whatever is available in terms of Skills, Legendary Aspects, Uniques, and more. Tempering Manuals have been revealed for the Spiritborn, so we're taking a look at what their basic values appear as.
While there are sure to be more Tempering Manuals to come, and the data on these is subject to change, these Tempering Manuals are presented as seen in the recent content creator preview event for the Spiritborn class and detailed in many content creator's videos such as Rob2628 and
DonTheCrown's Spiritborn Document
. As more information is revealed, we'll update you with the latest and greatest - stay tuned!
A special thank you to Rob2628, who shared the Legendary Aspect information within this article with us. You can find his video on the Spiritborn below!
Rob2628 on Twitch Rob2628 on YouTube
Spiritborn Tempering Manuals
This information is acting as a placeholder in our system until we are able to pull official information - stay tuned for more updates!
Weapon Tempers
Centipede Augments
Weapon
+% Withering Fist Damage
+% Chance for Stinger to Extra Hit
+% The Devourer Damage
+% Primary Centipede Spirit Hall Potency
Jaguar Augments
Weapon
+X% Thrash Damage
+X% Chance for Rake to Extra Hit
+X% The Hunter Damage
+X% Primary Jaguar Spirit Hall Potency
Mystical Augments
Weapon
+X% Mystical Circle Potency
+X% Spirit Feather Potency
+X% Pestilent Swarm Damage
+X% Ferocity Potency
Offensive Tempers
Jaguar Finesse
Offensive
+% Rushing Claw Damage
+% Chance for Ravager to Extra Hit
+ to Furnace
+ to Potent
Defensive Tempers
Spiritborn Endurance
Defensive
+X% The Protector Barrier Generation
+X% Crushing Hand Barrier Generation
+X% Concussive Stomp Barrier Generation
+ to Auspicious
Spiritborn Guard
Defensive
+% Rock Splitter Block Chance Bonus
+% Armored Hide Active Duration
+ to Patient Guard
Spiritborn Resolve
Defensive
+% Armored Hide Resolve Generation Rate
+ Resolve Generated
+ Maximum Resolve Stacks
Utility Tempers
Centipede Innovation
Utility
+% Withering Fist Size
+% Stinger Size
+% Scourge Size
+% Touch of Death Swarm Duration
Eagle Innovation
Utility
+X% Thunderspike Size
+X% Quill Volley Size
+X% Vortex Size
+X% Soar Size
Gorilla Innovation
Utility
+X% Rock Splitter Size
+X% Crushing Hand Size
+X% Concussive Stomp Size
+X% Armored Hide Active Thorns Bonus
Jaguar Innovation
Utility
+% Thrash Size
+% Rake Size
+% Ravager On Kill Duration Extension
+ Counterattack Charges
Resource Tempers
Centipede Efficiency
Resource
+% Withering Fist Resource Generation
+% The Devourer Cooldown Reduction
+% Potency Cooldown Reduction
Eagle Efficiency
Resource
+% Thunderspike Resource Generation
+% The Seeker Cooldown Reduction
+% Focus Cooldown Reduction
Gorilla Efficiency
Resource
+% Rock Splitter Resource Generation
+% The Protector Cooldown Reduction
+% Defensive Cooldown Reduction
Jaguar Efficiency
Resource
+% Thrash Resource Generation
+% The Hunter Cooldown Reduction
+% Incarnate Cooldown Reduction
