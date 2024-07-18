This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
New Spiritborn-Exclusive Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 43 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Blizzard has officially revealed the Spiritborn class, and players are clamoring for information, so we've jumped right in to research every new aspect of this class - literally! A new class means new Legendary Aspects, and the Spiritborn are no different, boasting powerful and fun aspects that play off key flavor points and skill interactions inherent in the new class' mechanics.
While the data may not be fully complete, and the data on these is subject to change, these Legendary Aspects are presented as seen in the recent content creator preview event for the Spiritborn class and detailed in many content creator's videos such as Rob2628 and
DonTheCrown's Spiritborn Document
. As more information is revealed, we'll update you with the latest and greatest - stay tuned!
A special thank you to Rob2628, who shared the Legendary Aspect information within this article with us. You can find his video on the Spiritborn below!
Rob2628 on Twitch Rob2628 on YouTube
Keywords
Ferocity
Ferocity increases your Attack Speed by 5% per stack. This effect stacks up to 4 times and each lasts for 4 seconds.
Resolve
Resolve increases your Damage Reduction by 20% while active. Taking direct damage consumes a stack. You can hold up to 8 stacks.
Spiritborn Legendary Aspects
These tooltips are placeholders in our system until we are able to pull official information - stay tuned for more updates!
Offensive Spiritborn Aspects
Defensive Spiritborn Aspects
Utility Spiritborn Aspects
Resource Spiritborn Aspects
Mobility Spiritborn Aspects
