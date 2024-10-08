This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
New Spiritborn Cosmetics in the Diablo 4 Shop
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 39 min ago
by
Wowhead
Tejal's Shop has updated with new Diablo 4 cosmetics for the Spiritborn class, with a set themed after all four Spirit Guardians!
If the new class intrigues you, check out our Spiritborn guides for Vessel of Hatred:
Prepare for Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred with Our New Spiritborn Guides
The Devourer's Venom - Centipede
The Seeker's Thunder - Eagle
The Hunter's Fire - Jaguar
Mother's Memory
The Guardian's Fists - Gorilla
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post