New Sources of Resplendent Sparks Coming in Diablo 4 Season 4
Diablo IV
Posted
20 minutes ago
by
Arktane
Blizzard has been hard at work implementing learnings from the first PTR of Diablo 4, analyzing feedback from players, and making tweaks and changes wherever they can. The recent Developer Livestream highlighted some of the changes that will be present at the launch of Diablo 4's Season of Loot Reborn.
Alongside the numerous additions coming in Season 4 is a number of extra ways for players to acquire
Resplendent Spark
, a material used to craft Uber Unique items such as
Harlequin Crest
!
Diablo 4 Season 4 Patch 1.4.0 Patch Notes Now Available Season 4 Developer Update Liveblog
In Season 4, it will be possible to earn a total of
three
Resplendent Spark
from guaranteed sources. This means that if you find a single Uber Unique item, you may salvage it for your fourth spark, allowing you to create any Uber Unique you wish!
The first guaranteed source of
Resplendent Spark
is from the reputation reward caches granted by the Iron Wolves during Season 4, while another spark can be gained from killing your first Tormented Echo Boss of the Season.
The last
Resplendent Spark
is pried from the cold, dead hands of Uber Lilith upon killing her for the first time during the Season.
This change will certainly go a long ways towards assuaging the bad loot luck that plagues many players. While you will still need to loot at least one Uber Unique, you can at least do so with the confidence that you will be guaranteed the one of your choosing after snagging the other sparks!
If you want to learn more about Uber Unique Crafting, feel free to check out our guide!
Uber Unique Crafting Guide
Do you think this is enough of a change for those seeking their own Uber Unique of choice, or too little? Let us know what you think in the comments below!
Comment by
Kerathras
on 2024-05-05T14:03:04-05:00
LOL! Good luck with killing Lilith and her extremely poorly telegraphed one shot AoE attacks.
1
