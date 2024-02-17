This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
New Sorcerer Cosmetics - Honor of Sacrifice
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 33 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Another day, more new cosmetics! Be reborn with the Honor of Sacrifice set!
While we don't know for certain when these packages will rotate out of stock, what we do know is that the shop refreshes happen daily at approximately 10 am PDT, so stay tuned - we may have new cosmetic options soon!
Premium Currency in Diablo 4
Honor of Sacrifice Prestige Sorcerer Cosmetics
Between the intricate knotwork across the armor, the flaming shoulders, or the delicate feather mask, we can't decide what part of this set we like the most!
Armor
Weapons
Markings
