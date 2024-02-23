This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
New Shop Cosmetics - All Classes Except Druid
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 36 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Another day, more new cosmetics! All classes but Druids received a new cosmetic set this time around - but don't worry Druids, we're sure more are on the way.
While we don't know for certain when these packages will rotate out of stock, what we do know is that the shop refreshes happen daily at approximately 10 am PDT, so stay tuned - we may have new cosmetic options soon!
Premium Currency in Diablo 4
The Righteous Prestige Barbarian Cosmetics
This set is definitely Cathedral-inspired - check out the white and gold markings.
Armor
Weapons
Markings
Golden Priest of Trag'Oul Prestige Necromancer Cosmetics
Snakes abound on this tribute to Trag'Oul, guardian of the Balance.
Armor
Weapons
Markings
The Heirloom Prestige Rogue Cosmetics
A unique cosmetic set - the gloves for this set actually feature a prosthetic hand!
Armor
Weapons
Markings
Siren of the Red Sands Prestige Sorcerer Cosmetics
Sirens don't just exist in the sea - the dunes hide their secrets as well.
Armor
Weapons
Markings
