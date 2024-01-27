This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
New Rogue Cosmetics - The Callous Adversary
Diablo IV
Posted
32 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
Season 3 is here, which means new cosmetics! Your Rogue's cruelty could know no bounds with The Callous Adversary!
While we don't know for certain when thess packages will rotate out of stock, what we do know is that the shop refreshes happen daily at approximately 10 am PDT, so stay tuned - we may have new cosmetic options soon!
Premium Currency in Diablo 4
The Callous Adversary Prestige Rogue Cosmetics
Some Rogues kill for survival. Others kill for sport.
Armor
Weapons
Markings
