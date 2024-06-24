This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
New NPC Models in Diablo 4 Season 5 - Butcher, Council Members, Demons & Cultists
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 14 min ago
by
silec
The Diablo 4 Season 5 PTR is available for download one night early, and we're digging in to everything we can find about the upcoming season! We've found some new models coming with Patch 1.5.0 - these are likely going to be a part of the new Infernal Hordes endgame mode. Take a look at some of the new NPC models and model variations coming with Season 5, including the Butcher, Council Members, various demons, and cultists!
Diablo 4 Season 5 PTR Patch 1.5.0 Patch Notes Season 5 PTR Now Available for Pre-Download
Cultists
Knight Caster
Oppressor
Fallen
Council Member
Cultist Caster Miniboss
Butcher Miniboss
Comment by
SilverDragon234
on 2024-06-24T20:05:00-05:00
I recoginze that council member look!
