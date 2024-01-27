This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
New Necromancer Cosmetic Set - Lover in White
Diablo IV
Posted
54 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
Season 3 is here, which means new cosmetics! Tragedy must have befallen these lovers - the Lover in White cosmetics are covered in blood!
While we don't know for certain when thess packages will rotate out of stock, what we do know is that the shop refreshes happen daily at approximately 10 am PDT, so stay tuned - we may have new cosmetic options soon!
Premium Currency in Diablo 4
Lover in White Prestige Necromancer Cosmetics
Roses, pearls, and blood - one of these things is not like the others.
Armor
Weapons
Markings
Blood Nuptial "Lover in White" Accessories
Not included in the images below is the
The Last First Dance
emote - a dance so special you'll lose your heart!
Back Trophy
Headstone
