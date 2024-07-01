New Navigation Accessibility Features Coming in Diablo 4 Season 6

Auto-Pin Navigation Feature

Blizzard This is a new feature that automatically drops a map pin on the destination of your selected quest or task from your in-game Journal. When a pin is dropped, your mini-map shows a route to follow to get to the chosen destination. This becomes the default when selecting quests, and further enables additional navigation features.

Audio Navigation Assistance Feature

Blizzard With this feature enabled, the player receives spatial audio pings that direct the player towards their placed pin on the overworld map. This feature, in conjunction with auto-pin navigation, allows players to navigate through quest content while having their destination tracked through audio navigation. For best results we recommend using headphones for the immersive sound. Players can adjust both the volume and the interval of the ping to find a level that meets their needs.

Compass Navigation Feature