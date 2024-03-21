This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
New Minion Necromancer Legendary Aspect - Diablo 4 Season 4
Posted
41 minutes ago
by
silec
The Diablo community
spotted a new Legendary Aspect
for Necromancers in the Campfire Chat footage for Season 4. The Aphotic Aspect seems especially useful for a minion-centric Necromancer build.
Aphotic Aspect
Utility
Skeletal Priests empower your Skeletal Warriors' attacks to
deal Shadow damage and have a % chance to Stun.
Allowed Item Types:
Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 50%)
Shield
What do you think about this new Necromancer Legendary Aspect? Let us know in the comments below!
