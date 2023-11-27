New Midwinter Boss "The Red-Cloaked Horror" To Be Unleashed, Cow Level Clues: Diablo 4 BlizzCon Interview Roundups

While intrigued about the cow level, I'm more interested in seeing more opportunities to engage in group activities, and frankly I really wish the text box down in the corner was always on, like in WoW. I know the devs don't want D4 to be WoW, but you get a lot of WoW players coming over to play while waiting for new seasons to drop, or when they get tired of the current WoW material. D4 is a lot of fun, and it's almost my favorite in the franchise. Also, you can't jump to greet other players like you can in WoW, which is also a great way to get other player's attention, and begin a conversation. It's difficult to besocial in this game, and if it's not going to improve, just make it a solo player game with no other players, and just give us a bunch of NPCs. I miss my archer from D2.