This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
New Meteor and Lightning Storm Uniques Revealed - Diablo 4 Season 3
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 52 min ago
by
silec
Blizzard has revealed a few of the new Uniques that are coming to Diablo 4 in Season 3. They have showcased 2 of the 6 new Uniques during their Developer Update Livestream - take a look at the tooltips below!
Season 3 Developer Update Livestream Summary Diablo 4 Season 3 Overview
Starfall Coronet - Unique Helm (Sorcerer)
The Starfall Coronet Helm turns into a cooldown with 2 charges instead of costing Mana. It will also drop additional s around the target area, turning it into a meteor shower.
Unsung Ascetic's Wraps - Unique Gloves (Druid)
The Unsung Ascetic's Wraps Gloves speed up the time that needs to reach its full potential while also letting lightning strike twice (with increased damage) on Critical Strikes.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 1 Comments
Hide 1 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
Sakitadf
on 2024-01-18T12:48:22-06:00
very nice helm
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post