New Loading Screens From Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Patch 2.0.4
Diablo IV
Posted
32 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
Along with the latest
Diablo 4 Patch 2.0.4
build, we were able to find some
updated Seething Opal & Bartering tooltips
, as well as three brand-new Nahantu-themed loading screens that are now available in Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred!
Diablo 4 Patch 2.0.4 Patch Notes Patch 2.0.4 Datamined Changes
What is your favorite new zone or scenic view in Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!
